NBA World Reacts To Death Of Longtime Player, Head Coach

Johnny Egan, a longtime NBA player and former NBA coach, passed away this week at the age of 83.

Egan played in the league for over a decade after being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1961. He played for six NBA teams, including the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Following his passing, the NBA world flocked to social media to remember the former player and coach.

"In recent talk with Bob Dandridge re Johnny Egan’s health issues, he accentuated 6-footer’s toughness, huge hands & original floater," sports columnist Peter Vecsey said. "Egan, 83, passed 2day in Houston. He played from ‘61-72 (6 teams) & coached 3 1/2 years 4 Rockets. Loved him at Providence, as a pro & a person!!"

"The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Johnny Egan," the NBA alumni Twitter account said.

Following his playing career from 1961-72, Egan became the head coach of the Houston Rockets. He coached the team for four years, leading the Rockets to a conference semifinals appearance.