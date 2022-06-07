Derek Fisher Reportedly Ousted From Job: NBA World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 05: Derek Fisher of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on January 5, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In 2019, the Los Angeles Sparks hired Derek Fisher as their head coach. On Tuesday, it was reported that he is no longer a member of the franchise.

Fisher had a successful first season with the Sparks, owning a 22-12 record and leading the franchise to the WNBA playoffs. In his second season, he had a 15-7 record.

Fast forward to the 2022 season, and the Sparks have simply been unable to sustain any level of consistency. At the moment, they are fourth in the Western Conference with a 5-7 record.

WNBA fans aren't surprised that Fisher and the Sparks are parting ways. Many people believe this relationship has been deteriorating since the 2019 season.

"It was a bad hire and no surprise it didn’t work out," one fan said.

"You truly love to see it," another fan said.

Some people are saying it was about time that Los Angeles made a change.

With Fisher out of the picture, Fred Williams will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

The Sparks will be back in action on Saturday against the Aces.