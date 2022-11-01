NBA World Reacts To Disturbing Coaching Search News

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 6: General view of the Barclays Center as the Golden State Warriors play the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA basketball game on December 6, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Warriors defeated the Nets 114-98. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets mutually parted ways with head coach Steve Nash.

He became just the fifth coach of the last 22 firings to part ways with his team following a win. According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, the Nets are already focusing on his replacement.

Instead of rolling with an interim head coach, the Nets are reportedly interested in Boston Celtics coach Ime Uokda - who is serving a season-long suspension.

"Ime Udoka has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be the next Brooklyn Nets head coach and the sides have begun discussions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets are in the midst of their search process and are continuing to do due diligence," Charania said.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks Udoka is the right man for the job.

"Sad to see Steve Nash go from @BrooklynNets — but he was put in an impossible situation. Now…..they need to go get Ime Udoka asap. Like right now!!!!! Since the @celtics don’t want him coaching their team. Udoka or Mark Jackson. Then the nonsense will end!" Smith said.

At least one reporter doesn't think the Nets will actually investigate Udoka's conduct fully.

"I'm sure the Nets will be fully transparent about their investigation into Udoka as front offices typically are in these scenarios," Sean Highkin said.

Udoka allegedly has a workplace affair with a women who works for the Celtics. After being suspended for the entire season by the Celtics, it seems like he could be on the move.