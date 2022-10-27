NBA World Reacts To Disturbing Eric Bledsoe News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 04: Eric Bledsoe #6 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on November 4, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 134-106. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Former NBA player Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence on Wednesday, per TMZ Sports.

This arrest came just hours after he signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Bledsoe was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges after he was accused of slapping his girlfriend. The 32-year-old ex-NBA player was booked at Lost Hills Sheriff's station in California. He's since been released on bond.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to the news.

"Signs with Shanghai and less than 24 hours we see this????" one fan wrote.

"Dudes would rather skip out to China than stay here and face the music for being a piece of garbage," another added.

"I can’t put into words how great it is that Bledsoe is not a Buck," another said.

Bledsoe's girlfriend posted a photo on Instagram after the incident. "NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN," she wrote alongside a picture of a red mark on her face, per TMZ Sports.

"Domestic violence is real! This wasn't the first time but I sat here and stayed so it's my fault!!" she continued. "ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster."

That post has since been deleted.

Bledsoe, a 13-year NBA pro, most recently suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2021-22.