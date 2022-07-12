NBA World Reacts To ESPN Analyst's Steph Curry Ranking

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

ESPN NBA insider and former NBA executive Bobby Marks unleashed a scalding take during Tuesday's episode of NBA on ESPN.

The former Nets assistant GM believes Steph Curry is the second best player in NBA history.

"I feel that watching him during these playoffs, certainly during that Finals..." Marks explained. "I saw Jordan in his prime in the 90s. Curry reminds me a lot of that offensively where he's a threat to beat you in a lot of different ways. I think we have about three or four more years of prime Curry.

"He is the 2nd-best player of all-time."

While a few Warriors fans agreed with Marks, the vast majority of the NBA world vehemently disagreed.

"This man shouldn’t be allowed to talk about basketball again.. delusional," one fan wrote.

"ESPN be hiring anybody. Might be the worst take of all time," another said.

"What tf is he on… blasphemous," another added.

Curry no doubt furthered his career resume with his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP award this past season, but to say he's eclipsed the career accomplishments of a player like LeBron James is pretty far fetched.

The all-time great sharpshooter is one of the most influential basketball players of all time, but he was a ways to go before he can enter the GOAT conversation.

