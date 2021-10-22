The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia took another major step on Friday.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard met with 76ers’ medical professionals and head coach Doc Rivers this morning to inform them that he’s “not mentally ready to play to his expectations.”

He also reportedly spoke with his teammates about the situation.

Simmons was suspended for the Sixers’ season opener after he was kicked out of practice for “conduct detrimental to the team” earlier this week. Yesterday, he showed up to team facilities complaining about “back tightness,” but was cleared to participate in workouts anyways.

Despite being cleared, he left the facilities without joining his team in practice.

According to reports from Philadelphia broadcaster Howard Eskin, the Sixers believe Simmons is “faking injury and mental illness” and is “livid” that he went down that road.

With the way Simmons has handled himself over the past few months, plenty of people from around the NBA world aren’t buying this excuse.

Mental illness is a serious issue in the NBA world.

With that in mind, others are electing to give Simmons the benefit of the doubt — hoping he gets the help he needs moving forward.

Since Simmons first requested a trade three months ago, the Sixers have yet to get close to completing a deal. In fact, team president Daryl Morey said he would be willing to wait out the next four years of his point guard’s contract if he’s unable to get an All-Star caliber player in return.

With Simmons now on the sideline for the foreseeable future, raising his trade value will be near impossible.

The Sixers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener later this evening.

