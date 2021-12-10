NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

After a period of quiet, the Ben Simmons trade rumors are beginning to ramp up yet again.

On Friday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers’ trade discussions involving the three-time All Star are starting to “gather momentum.” More teams are reportedly engaged as the franchise considers multiple two and three-way deal structures.

ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Just as they have since Simmons initially requested a trade this past summer, the Sixers are reportedly looking to get an All-Star-level player in return for their point guard. According to Woj, Daryl Morey and the Philly front office are looking to land a top-25 player.

Some fans and analyst from around the league questioned if Simmons is worth giving up such a high-caliber player.

“Officially changing my stance on Andrew Wiggins, who is definitely a top 25 player,” Warriors insider Brady Klopfer wrote.

“Nice of Woj to call Jerami Grant a top-25 player,” a Pistons fan added.

They want a top 25 player for a player who is not top 25. Make it make sense… https://t.co/Lvs1AW9Hiv — Safya.Khadija (@SafyaKhadija) December 10, 2021

The dramatic Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia seems to have dragged on for a lifetime. But with this news, some fans feel a trade is finally on the horizon.

“This feels like the part of “In The Air Tonight” right before the drums kick in,” Philly insider Matt Mullin wrote.

“Usually once woj tweets something like this, things move fast,” another fan added.

I want this to be over … https://t.co/jpz2e3RZcr — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) December 10, 2021

Where do you think Ben Simmons should end up?