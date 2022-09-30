NBA World Reacts To Friday's Blake Griffin News

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

NBA veteran Blake Griffin has signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin, 33, was a free agent after finishing his most recent campaign with the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I know he’s not what he used to be but I’ve always been a big Blake Griffin fan so I’ll take him," one fan wrote.

"Like this for Blake, spot up on the perimeter/can move the ball out of the short roll for a team historically good on defense but sometimes stagnant on offense. Will be able to play some backup 5 with Williams hurt. Play on a contender. As good of a spot as any," another added.

"Can help front court, I’m satisfied with this," another added.

Griffin will provide some solid veteran depth in the post. This addition is especially timely considering the recent injury issues for starting center Robert Williams.

Griffin notched career-lows in points (6.4), rebounds (4.1) and minutes per game (17.1) this past season in Brooklyn.

The Celtics will open up their season with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 18.