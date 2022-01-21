The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

DeMarcus Cousins reacts to a call during a Houston Rockets game.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: DeMarcus Cousins #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts following a call during the first quarter of a game against the Sacramento Kings. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

DeMarcus Cousins is back in the NBA though it’s not on a one-year contract.

Cousins has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets and will play in at least six games during this stretch. The first one would be against the Grizzlies on Friday, followed by the Pistons on Sunday.

This will be the second team that Cousins will play for this season after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks from Nov. 30 to Jan. 6. He played 17 games with them and averaged nine points per game, along with close to six rebounds and one assist per game.

Cousins also played an average of nearly 17 minutes in those contests.

Denver has been searching for a backup center for Nikola Jokic for some time and Cousins looks to be a strong fit for that role with the numbers he’s put up thus far.

The NBA world seems to like this move from the Nuggets.

Tip-off for Nuggets-Grizzlies will be at 9 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.