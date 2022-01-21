NBA World Reacts To Friday’s DeMarcus Cousins News

DeMarcus Cousins is back in the NBA though it’s not on a one-year contract.

Cousins has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets and will play in at least six games during this stretch. The first one would be against the Grizzlies on Friday, followed by the Pistons on Sunday.

Free agent center DeMarcus Cousins will sign a 10-day contract with the Denver Nuggets today, sources tell ESPN. Denver has six games in the stretch, beginning vs. Memphis and Detroit on Friday and Sunday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2022

This will be the second team that Cousins will play for this season after spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks from Nov. 30 to Jan. 6. He played 17 games with them and averaged nine points per game, along with close to six rebounds and one assist per game.

Cousins also played an average of nearly 17 minutes in those contests.

Denver has been searching for a backup center for Nikola Jokic for some time and Cousins looks to be a strong fit for that role with the numbers he’s put up thus far.

The NBA world seems to like this move from the Nuggets.

Denver now has 2 of the top 3 bigs the NBA has seen over the last 10 years 💪🏀💛💙 https://t.co/hELLig0anb — Pete Youngman (@_petethetrainer) January 21, 2022

My Updated Denver Nuggets Bench Lineup: Bones Hyland

Bryn Forbes

Davon Reed

Zeke Nnaji

DeMarcus Cousins https://t.co/q3sChQgYyJ — Swipa (@SwipaCam) January 21, 2022

Jokic and Cousins ball, I cannot wait https://t.co/MccUfw5NAX — Justin (@el_padrino21) January 21, 2022

Long-held belief that DeMarcus would land in Denver comes to fruition. As previously reported, signing Boogie was contingent on his health as well as trying to maximize his games. According to Adrian, he’ll be available tonight vs. Memphis. https://t.co/LSaLC0iyV1 — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 21, 2022

A new team for Boogie https://t.co/do8HJwu26w — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) January 21, 2022

Tip-off for Nuggets-Grizzlies will be at 9 p.m. ET.