NBA World Reacts To Game 1 Announcers Decision

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

When the NBA Finals officially kicks off on Thursday night, there will be a few significant absences.

Thankfully, the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are mostly at full strength. The broadcasting teams, though, seem to be suffering ahead of Game 1 of the Finals.

ABC's A-list NBA team of Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson will be missing two key components. Breen came down with COVID during the Eastern Conference Finals and was forced to miss Game 7.

Now he and Van Gundy will be missing Game 1 of the Finals. In their absence, Mark Jones will be pairing with Mark Jackson for the broadcast tonight.

Fans are already calling for the network to put beloved analyst Doris Burke in a larger role.

"Would have loved to see Doris Burke get tapped in here for JVG," one person said.

"PUT DORIS IN YOU COWARDS," another fan suggested.

Others have no interest in listening to Jones and Jackson. "We still have time to switch the series over to TNT," one fan said.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals kicks off at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.