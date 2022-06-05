NBA World Reacts To Game 2 Announcers Decision

MIAMI, FL - MAY 17: ESPN Analysts Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, and Mike Breen, pose for a photograph before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat during Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 17, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

Once again there will be no Mike Breen for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ESPN.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "On the call for Game 2 ... Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, [with] Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston."

The NBA world reacted to Game 2's broadcasting lineup on social media.

"Watchin dis game on mute >>>>>," commented one user.

"Payton Pritchard will have to wait another game for his BANG moment," said another.

"An NBA finals is not complete without Mike Breen, I hope he comes back soon."

"People crying like Mark Jones & Jackson didn’t call a outstanding Game 1," tweeted another fan.

"No banging in Game 2, I reckon," replied Justin Prochaska.

"Mike Breen remains out—he’s now missed 3 straight games dating back to ECF G7. Mark Jones will again be on [play-by-play] duties. Jeff Van Gundy returns tonight after missing G1. Mark Jackson is the only commentator in the planned 3-man team that hasn’t been affected the past [week]," another shared.

Game 2 between the Warriors and Celtics tips off Sunday night at 8 PM ET.