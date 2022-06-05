NBA World Reacts To Game 2 Announcers Decision
Once again there will be no Mike Breen for Game 2 of the NBA Finals on ESPN.
Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "On the call for Game 2 ... Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, [with] Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston."
The NBA world reacted to Game 2's broadcasting lineup on social media.
"Watchin dis game on mute >>>>>," commented one user.
"Payton Pritchard will have to wait another game for his BANG moment," said another.
"An NBA finals is not complete without Mike Breen, I hope he comes back soon."
"People crying like Mark Jones & Jackson didn’t call a outstanding Game 1," tweeted another fan.
"No banging in Game 2, I reckon," replied Justin Prochaska.
"Mike Breen remains out—he’s now missed 3 straight games dating back to ECF G7. Mark Jones will again be on [play-by-play] duties. Jeff Van Gundy returns tonight after missing G1. Mark Jackson is the only commentator in the planned 3-man team that hasn’t been affected the past [week]," another shared.
Game 2 between the Warriors and Celtics tips off Sunday night at 8 PM ET.