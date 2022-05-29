NBA World Reacts To Game 7 Referees Announcement

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: Referee Scott Foster #48 talks over a foul call made on Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will fight for an NBA Finals spot during Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Most fans are waiting to see which stars and role players show up in the big moments. Others, however, are fretting the referee crew.

Sunday's officials are Scott Foster, James Capers, and David Guthrie. While most refs don't carry too much name recognition, fans know Foster all too well.

Nicknamed "The Extender," Foster doesn't have the best reputation. After seeing the assignment, some are worried the 28-year veteran will be too quick with the whistle at FTX Arena.

Fans always seem to think a fix is in against their team. Every call Foster and Co. makes will draw the ire of one group crying collusion as the other side cheers their brilliance.

Hopefully there won't be any demonstrative decisions that shift the game's outcome. Then again, it'd be nice to see Game 7 go down to the wire in a series with a 13.8-point average margin of victory.

The battle between Boston and Miami tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.