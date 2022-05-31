NBA World Reacts To Growing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

DENVER, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 28: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at the Pepsi Center on February 28, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There's been a lot of speculation about where Jazz star Donovan Mitchell could be traded to this offseason.

One team that looked to show some interest was the New York Knicks, but according to Jake Fischer, a trade between the two teams looks unlikely.

Fischer is also reporting that the Miami Heat could offer a strong package around Tyler Herro and a couple of first-round picks.

It could make sense for the Heat to make this trade, considering how close they are to winning a championship. They came within a game of making the NBA Finals this season.

The NBA world has some fascinating reactions to this report.

Mitchell had another great season in Utah. He averaged 25.9 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field.

This was also his fifth-straight season of averaging at least 20 points per contest in Utah.