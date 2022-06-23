NBA World Reacts To Growing Kevin Durant Rumors

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kevin Durant is "monitoring" the Brooklyn Nets' situation and considering his options for the future.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly weighing his options for a potential departure from the Nets organization, opening the door for a possible rebuild in Brooklyn.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"ITS GETTING CRAZY," one wrote.

"NBA is more dramatic than a daytime soap," another addd.

"On this week’s episode of Keeping up with Kyrie & KD," another said.

Several fans gave suggestions for possible landing spots:

KD and the Nets are fresh off a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics. The superstar forward still has four years remaining on his current contract, but he could be on the way out if Kyrie leaves the organization this offseason.

Earlier today, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported Irving's preferred list of sign-and-trade options if he and the Nets can't come to a contract agreement.

Where would you like to see Durant play this coming season?