NBA World Reacts To Hawks' Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs appear to be on the verge of a blockbuster trade. But by the looks of things, Atlanta is potentially getting the much better end of the deal.

According to Atlanta insider Zach Klein, the Hawks are believed to be on the verge of acquiring Spurs' All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. However, it appears that the Hawks will not have to send star forward John Collins to the Spurs as part of the deal.

Klein reported that instead of Collins, the Hawks will send veteran forward Danilo Gallinari. Atlanta will also give up several first-round picks as the Spurs prioritize their rebuild.

There's a wide range of reactions from NBA fans here. Hawks fans immediately called for their team to make this trade while Spurs fans are furious that they aren't getting Collins.

Meanwhile, Knicks fans are fuming that team president Leon Rose can't orchestrate a similar deal:

Dejounte Murray is coming off a career-year for the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game - all career-highs. Murray also led the NBA in steals per game.

And at the age of 25, there's more than enough time for Murray to keep on improving.

Suffice it to say, Murray has the potential to give the Hawks that star guard that can get them over the top in the NBA playoffs.

Would this be the biggest trade of the 2022 NBA offseason?