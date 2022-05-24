NBA World Reacts To Heat Performance In Game 4

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are ice cold Monday night.

Entering Monday night with a chance to extend their 2-1 Eastern Conference Finals lead over the Boston Celtics, the Heat fell flat in the opening half. After scoring just 11 points in the opening quarter, they're entering halftime down 57-33 at TD Garden.

Boston opened on an 18-1 run, with Miami not converting a field goal for nearly nine minutes.

Viewers couldn't believe what they were witnessing.

Miami's starters combined for 12 points at halftime, with just six from Jimmy Butler. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum has bounced back from a dreary Game 3 to already score 24 points in 21 minutes.

There's still plenty of basketball left to play. After all, Boston nearly erased a 26-point deficit Saturday night before falling short in a 109-103 loss.

However, the Celtics look poised to tie the series before going back to South Beach for Game 5 on Wednesday night. The second half will resume shortly on ABC.