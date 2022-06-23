NBA World Reacts To Historic Malika Andrews News

The 2022 NBA Draft is tonight and ESPN has decided to give journalist Malika Andrews the opportunity to make history during their broadcast.

Per Front Office Sports, Andrews will host the NBA Draft coverage tonight. In doing so, she will be the first woman to host the annual event.

At 27 years of age, Andrews will also rank among the youngest ESPN personalities to host the NBA Draft. But it's not the first time she's worked at the event.

Back in 2020, Andrews got her first opportunity to work in the NBA Draft doing interviews with draftees after their selection. Over the past two years, her duties for ESPN and their NBA coverage have become bigger and bigger.

NBA fans are clearly very happy for her:

Malika Andrews got her start in sports writing while a student at the University of Portland. After graduating in 2017, she interned at the Denver Post before getting a fellowship at the New York Times.

Andrews later joined ESPN.com as a reporter on the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. She followed that up by moving to New York to cover the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

In 2021, Andrews got recognized for her work with an Emmy nomination in the Emerging On-Air Talent category. That year she was also named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 in the sports industry.

The sky seems to be the limit for Malika Andrews in the sports industry right now.