NBA World Reacts To Isiah Thomas' Message For Michael Jordan

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 30: Former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas talks to the crowd during a celebration of the 1989 and 1990 World Championship Detroit Pistons at halftime during a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 30, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Isiah Thomas isn't letting anything go when it comes to his "beef" with Michael Jordan.

This is a feud that started in the early 90s and it's continued on into 2022. Thomas isn't happy with Jordan after the way he was portrayed by him in ESPN's documentary titled "The Last Dance."

“Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago," Thomas said.

Part of the reason why Thomas and Jordan don't like each other stems from the 1991 Eastern Conference Final between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons.

Jordan's Bulls swept the Pistons to advance to the NBA Finals and he didn't like how Thomas and the rest of his teammates walked off the court without shaking hands. Since then, the two have taken potshots at each other in passing.

Fans just want this beef to go away at this point, especially since it's been so long.

We'll have to see what Jordan says in response to Thomas' comment.