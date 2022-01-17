NBA World Reacts To James Harden Offseason Speculation

It feels like James Harden has yet to find his footing in Brooklyn. He may not even want that chance.
There are rumblings within NBA circles suggesting Harden could be interested in being relocated this coming off-season.
NBA insider Marc Stein said in his most recent article that’s the latest noise surrounding Harden.
“It must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden’s reported openness to relocation this summer,” Stein said.
Frankly, this isn’t very surprising.
The James Harden-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving experiment just hasn’t been a smooth or successful operation. And Harden’s skill-set often delivers best when he’s the clear-cut star.
It wouldn’t be surprising if Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a run after Harden this summer.
“Lol would be wild if he goes to Philly,” one fan said.
“Nets should trade him now for simmons rather than losing him for nothing,” another commented.
“Just yesterday he was tweeting about how cold it was in NY. I know that boy misses the south,” a fan said.
“If Harden is available this summer, Portland needs to make a huge push for him. We already know he’s been interested in playing with Dame before coming to the Nets, so maybe there would be a chance,” said an optimistic Trail Blazers fan.
Plenty could change between now and the summer. For example, if the Nets make a run and win the title, it’s hard to envision James Harden leaving.
But the fact remains today’s NBA is a fast-shifting, player-dominated league. Harden could be the latest superstar to leave an organization earlier than expected.