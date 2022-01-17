NBA World Reacts To James Harden Offseason Speculation

It feels like James Harden has yet to find his footing in Brooklyn. He may not even want that chance.

There are rumblings within NBA circles suggesting Harden could be interested in being relocated this coming off-season.

NBA insider Marc Stein said in his most recent article that’s the latest noise surrounding Harden.

“It must be noted that there is enough noise circulating leaguewide about Harden’s reported openness to relocation this summer,” Stein said.

Frankly, this isn’t very surprising.

The James Harden-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving experiment just hasn’t been a smooth or successful operation. And Harden’s skill-set often delivers best when he’s the clear-cut star.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers makes a run after Harden this summer.

“Lol would be wild if he goes to Philly,” one fan said.