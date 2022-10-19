NBA World Reacts To James Harden's Performance Tonight
James Harden is off to a blistering start in his 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Through 20 minutes of play in the first half, Harden dropped 22 points, four assists and three rebounds against the home-team Boston Celtics. The star shooting guard finished the first two quarters shooting 4-7 from three and 8-8 from the free throw line.
Harden's start featured some electrifying plays reminiscent of his past MVP self.
The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Harden's outstanding first half.
"MVP harden is back!!" one fan wrote.
"PRIME HARDEN IS BACK," another said.
"He’s such a free throw merchant it’s disgusting to watch. What a joke," another added.
"COOKING," another wrote.
Harden, who had a disappointing 2021-22 season in Philadelphia, signed a two-year contract extension with the Sixers earlier this offseason. He took a relative pay cut in order to pursue an NBA title this year.
Harden will look to continue his early-season success into the second half.