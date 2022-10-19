NBA World Reacts To James Harden's Performance Tonight

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Miami Heat during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center on May 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Heat 116-108. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

James Harden is off to a blistering start in his 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Through 20 minutes of play in the first half, Harden dropped 22 points, four assists and three rebounds against the home-team Boston Celtics. The star shooting guard finished the first two quarters shooting 4-7 from three and 8-8 from the free throw line.

Harden's start featured some electrifying plays reminiscent of his past MVP self.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to Harden's outstanding first half.

"MVP harden is back!!" one fan wrote.

"PRIME HARDEN IS BACK," another said.

"He’s such a free throw merchant it’s disgusting to watch. What a joke," another added.

"COOKING," another wrote.

Harden, who had a disappointing 2021-22 season in Philadelphia, signed a two-year contract extension with the Sixers earlier this offseason. He took a relative pay cut in order to pursue an NBA title this year.

Harden will look to continue his early-season success into the second half.