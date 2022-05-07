Jayson Tatum Struggling In Game 3: NBA World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics in action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 24, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum is in the midst of a rough postseason performance.

Midway through the fourth quarter during Saturday's Game 3 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics' superstar has just 10 points on 4-18 shooting from the field and 0-6 shooting from behind the arc.

He's not chipping in elsewhere either, logging just one rebound and one assist so far. His +/- for the game is -13.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these surprising struggles for the three-time All Star.

Tatum averaged 25.0 points through the first two games of this Eastern Conference Semi-Final.

Despite Tatum's struggles this evening, the Celtics are down just four points with five minutes remaining in the contest.