NBA World Reacts To Jerry West’s Honest Admission

There are few figures in NBA history as important and impactful as Jerry West. A Hall of Fame player and executive, Mr. Clutch’s silhouette remains the league’s logo, and he’s helped facilitate some of the greatest teams in the history of basketball.

West made his name as a 14-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he hasn’t had a great relationship with the team in recent years. Now we know why.

Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, West explained the breaking point between he and the franchise came when they revoked the lifetime season tickets that the late Dr. Jerry Buss had promised him.

For Jerry West, the final straw with the Lakers came when they repealed the lifetime season tickets he said the late Dr. Buss had promised him. “It was a cold phone text to my wife.” Exclusive with @sam_amick: https://t.co/o6nhhnX5pF pic.twitter.com/SPDfAjKOwj — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 1, 2022

NBA Twitter immediately ripped the Lakers for their treatment of the NBA great.

“This is distasteful…can’t lie,” tweeted one user.

“Oh nah you can’t be treating Jerry West like this,” replied another.

Oh nah you can't be treating Jerry West like this https://t.co/NnYCJLUqv3 — GROTON GRENADIER (@vzathegreat) February 1, 2022

“There are legends of the game and then there is Jerry West the Logo for god sakes!” said one fan. “Smh there’s no comparable disrespect in sports!”

There are legends of the game and then there is Jerry West the Logo for god sakes! Smh there’s no comparable disrespect in sports! https://t.co/0fQDaPKsSE — Jay (@Strokahanus) February 1, 2022

“Considering Jerry West never sought royalties for his likeness being used for the NBA logo, in spite of not approving it, if I were the league I’d step in and make damn sure he had free tickets to any and every game he wanted to attend, in LA and elsewhere,” said writer Jeff Taylor.

Considering Jerry West never sought royalties for his likeness being used for the NBA logo, in spite of not approving it, if I were the league I'd step in and make damn sure he had free tickets to any and every game he wanted to attend, in LA and elsewhere. https://t.co/OwMKCw9gQP — Jeff Taylor (Jeff Taylor’s Version) (@jefftaylorhuman) February 1, 2022

It’s sad to see the relationship between West and the Lakers come to this.