NBA World Reacts To Jerry West’s Honest Admission

Jerry West on an NBA court.19 Dec 1998: Jerry West looks on during the Las Vegas Shootout between the Arizona Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Navada. Arizona defeated Iowa St. 75-61.

There are few figures in NBA history as important and impactful as Jerry West. A Hall of Fame player and executive, Mr. Clutch’s silhouette remains the league’s logo, and he’s helped facilitate some of the greatest teams in the history of basketball.

West made his name as a 14-time All-Star with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he hasn’t had a great relationship with the team in recent years. Now we know why.

Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, West explained the breaking point between he and the franchise came when they revoked the lifetime season tickets that the late Dr. Jerry Buss had promised him.

NBA Twitter immediately ripped the Lakers for their treatment of the NBA great.

“This is distasteful…can’t lie,” tweeted one user.

“Oh nah you can’t be treating Jerry West like this,” replied another.

“There are legends of the game and then there is Jerry West the Logo for god sakes!” said one fan. “Smh there’s no comparable disrespect in sports!”

“Considering Jerry West never sought royalties for his likeness being used for the NBA logo, in spite of not approving it, if I were the league I’d step in and make damn sure he had free tickets to any and every game he wanted to attend, in LA and elsewhere,” said writer Jeff Taylor.

It’s sad to see the relationship between West and the Lakers come to this.

