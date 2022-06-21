NBA World Reacts To John Wall Contract Decision

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

John Wall finally made a decision on his contract heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.

Wall, who last played in an NBA game on April 23, 2021," exercised his option with the Houston Rockets. The five-time All-Star didn't see the floor this season for Houston, but he'll be making over $47 million after his latest decision.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the latest news. Most fans are saying good for Wall on getting his money.

"Get your money king," one fan said.

Others knew this decision was coming.

"I’m shocked - thought for sure he’d turn down 47.4 million guaranteed…." one fan said.

Others, however, thought he would take less money to join a contender.

"I mean great for Wall to get his money but I was fully expecting him to opt out and try to get on a prove it deal with a contender and play solid minutes coming off the bench," one fan said.

Due to recent injuries and the Rockets openly tanking - without calling it that - Wall has missed two entire seasons in the last three. He's appeared in only 113 games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Will he play in 2022-23?