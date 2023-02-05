NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Announcement

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 17: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The failed experiment that was the Brooklyn Nets appears to be coming to an end.

Now, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, another team out west is looking to land superstar forward Kevin Durant.

Per Haynes, the Phoenix Suns are prepared to make a run at Durant should he become available in wake of the Kyrie Irving trade.

The NBA world reacted to the news on Sunday.

"PLEASE GOD PLEASE," an Arizona sports fan begged.

"Kevin Durant prepared to be the next one out of Brooklyn…" tweeted Doug Rush.

"Freaking get it done!!!" another user exclaimed.

"I’m sure this is the case for multiple teams lol," another laughed.

"I mean, for this to happen KD has to actually threaten to sit out. he didn’t during the summer and we saw how that turned out. if he doesn’t force the issue this point is worthless."

"Oh no," tweeted Johnny Venerable.

Where would you like to see KD end up if its not in Brooklyn?