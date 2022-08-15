NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant Retirement Speculation

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 20: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets disputes a call during the second quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 20, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

When the Brooklyn Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving three years ago, who would've thought we'd end up here?

According to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, "One team executive believes Kevin Durant is more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets."

This one got NBA Twitter buzzing.

Brian Windhorst believes KD and the Nets could be headed for a training camp holdout, so things could get even messier before this is over.