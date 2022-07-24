NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Beer Chugging Video

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 25: Injured Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts on the bench after the Warriors made a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 25, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson is back in his native Los Angeles this weekend enjoying his brother Trayce and the Dodgers facing the San Francisco Giants. While there, he found a fun way to try and beat the heat.

During the bottom of the sixth inning, the stadium cameras panned to the newly-minted 2022 NBA champion. Beer in hand, Thompson started drinking the whole thing, chugging it until it was all gone.

The clip is going viral with over 440,000 views in just over an hour. But some of the comments are absolutely rich.

Some fans believe that if you're stuck in the California heat for hours on end waiting for the shadows to hit your row, you're above reproach in how you drink your beer. Others took offense to NBC Sports calling Klay's attempt at drinking his beer as "demolishing" it.

Klay Thompson had a comeback year for the ages in the 2021-22 season. After missing the previous two years with knee injuries, he rejoined the Warriors for the second half of the season just in time to join them on their NBA title run.

Thompson started all 22 playoff games, averaging 19 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the process.

The end result was a fourth NBA championship for the seven-time All-Star shooting guard. That's worth celebrating all summer, whether it's at a baseball game or his basement.