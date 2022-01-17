NBA World Reacts To Kyle Kuzma’s Epic Dunk

Kyle Kuzma might have just had the dunk of the year for the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma drove to the basket and challenged Joel Embiid from the 76ers and absolutely clobbered him. That made it a 58-47 game a little over halfway through the second quarter.

Kyle Kuzma put Joel Embiid through the Processor pic.twitter.com/j4glAZjLEx — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

Kuzma came over from the Lakers during the offseason after the Wizards dealt Russell Westbrook to them. So far, Kuzma is having his best season since 2018 when he averaged 18.7 points per game.

This year, he’s averaged nearly 16 points per contest while shooting a little over 45% from the field. He’s also averaging nearly nine rebounds and three assists per game as well.

The NBA world went crazy about this dunk on social media directly after it occurred.

KUZ COMIN' THROUGH. Kuzma throws it down over Embiid 😤pic.twitter.com/DEcqd5CoV3 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 17, 2022

How many times have you watched Kyle Kuzma's poster on Joel Embiid? pic.twitter.com/sIkGG94w6n — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 17, 2022

WHOA Kyle Kuzma just dunked alllllll over Embiid. Good grief. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 17, 2022

Great dunk by Kuzma, doesn't happen to Embiid all that often. What is Tobias Harris doing on this play, though? Great encapsulation of a bad half on the defensive end for the Sixers. https://t.co/88WC3OOoh2 — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) January 17, 2022

hoo boy, not too many guys get one over on Embiid like that, Kuzma got him good — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 17, 2022

Embiid just got dunked on by Kuzma wrap it up now — Leroy (@Goforleroy) January 17, 2022

The Wizards are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and are trying to get to 23-21 overall. The 76ers are currently fifth in the conference at 25-17 overall.

This game is currently in the fourth quarter as the Wizards are still up.