NBA World Reacts To Kyle Kuzma’s Epic Dunk

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma drives to the basket, dribbling with his left hand.

Kyle Kuzma might have just had the dunk of the year for the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma drove to the basket and challenged Joel Embiid from the 76ers and absolutely clobbered him. That made it a 58-47 game a little over halfway through the second quarter.

Kuzma came over from the Lakers during the offseason after the Wizards dealt Russell Westbrook to them. So far, Kuzma is having his best season since 2018 when he averaged 18.7 points per game.

This year, he’s averaged nearly 16 points per contest while shooting a little over 45% from the field. He’s also averaging nearly nine rebounds and three assists per game as well.

The NBA world went crazy about this dunk on social media directly after it occurred.

The Wizards are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and are trying to get to 23-21 overall. The 76ers are currently fifth in the conference at 25-17 overall.

This game is currently in the fourth quarter as the Wizards are still up.

