NBA World Reacts To Kyrie Irving Free Agency Rumors

BROOKLYN, NY - APRIL 25: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, conversations between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have stalled regarding his future with the team. Allowing the seven-time All-Star consider the open market, with the Lakers and Knicks expected to make a push for his services.

The NBA world reacted to the latest Kyrie free agency rumors on Twitter.

"The way this Nets squad is self-destructing is comical and completely unbelievable for a guy like Kevin Durant, who just watched his old team in GSW win yet another championship," said one user.

"Durant did join Brooklyn because of Kyrie? Is there a chance Durant doesn’t stay long term now?" asked another fan.

"Sure thing. Just convince the Nets to take back your worst contracts and also, have Thibs join the flat earth society," tweeted NBA writer Steve Popper.

"Having just watched a bunch of 2016 Cavs stuff yesterday I have nothing negative to say about Kyrie, in fact, if he wants to screw over Boston & KD in consecutive stops, you do you young man," laughed another user.

"Well well well…" tweeted another. "Kyrie about to hit the market, next I’d assume KD demands a trade, and Ben Simmons doesn’t wanna play basketball. Yet I heard the Rockets and Stone got bent over in that Harden/Nets trade??"

"Feels like Kyrie and his team putting pressure on the Nets to meeee," commented Bryan Fonseca.

What an NBA offseason this could be.