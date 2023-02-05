NBA World Reacts To Lakers' Brutal Loss

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Just when you thought the Los Angeles Lakers might be turning a corner, they allow the New Orleans Pelicans to snap their 10-game losing skid on Saturday night.

Former Laker Brandon Ingram dropped 35 in the Pels' comeback, which certainly isn't a welcome sight for LA fans.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the disappointing loss:

"I'm sorry but LeBron was just pathetic down the stretch (again). Game tied 5:48 left - LBJ missed 2 FTs, shot airball 3, charged, scored one late layup after game lost. That's 8 games this season he failed to close. NO CLOSER GENE," tweeted Skip Bayless. "Pels had lost 10 straight. Lakers 4 under .500."

"Pelicans take down the Lakers and put an end to their 10-game losing streak," said theScore Bet.

"LAKERS LOSE AND SNAP THE PELICANS 10-GAME LOSING STREAK!!!!" a fan account cried.

"Tough loss for the Lakers, blowing a 12-point lead to fall to the struggling Pelicans 131-126," reported Dave McMenamin. "LAL finishes its road trip 2-3. AD 34p 14r; LeBron 27p 9r 6a; Westbrook 15p; Troy Brown Jr. 13p."

The Lakers fall to 25-29 with the loss.