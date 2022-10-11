NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News

After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear...

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."

The NBA world reacted to LaMelo's injury diagnosis on social media.

"Hornets confirmed to have a 14% chance at Victor Wembanyama in 2023," commented Micah Adams.

"Charlotte opens the season in SA. League already out to ruin the tank," tweeted Casey Viera.

"Man this is so sad," a fan said. "Wishing LaMelo a speedy recovery."

"Thats my guy so I hope he heals up fast," replied Trav B Ryan.

"Enough gas for two tanks in Charlotte?" asked Cat Crave.

"Wemby time."

Melo is coming off an All-Star season that saw him post averages 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.