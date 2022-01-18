NBA World Reacts To Latest Frank Vogel News

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 22-22 start to the season clearly indicates that something needs to change within the organization. But according to recent reports, that change will not come at the head coaching position — at least for now.

On Tuesday, Lakers insider Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times indicated that there’s “no current plans” to replace head coach Frank Vogel.

Breaking: There are "no current plans" to replace Frank Vogel, per a source with knowledge of the situation. More details/story coming later. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 18, 2022

While the Lakers may not be considering a change right now, many NBA fans feel it’s only a matter of time before they get rid of the veteran coach.

“‘Current’ is the key word here, obviously,” one fan wrote.

“*Until they get blown out again lol,” another added.

Others simply feel the Lakers are holding onto Vogel due to a lack of other valid head coaching options.

“That’s cause there’s no one better to replace him with at this time.. We all saw how Fizdale did while Vogel was out. Seriously, who’s out there that could do a better job at this point in the season?” one fan asked.

“Makes no sense to fire him who they gone hire???” another added.

What I was thinking it’s literally nobody on the staff rn that’s a sure improvement they’ll just Ride with him to the end of the season https://t.co/TJD1r3UkpR — 🤙🏾Tyx410🤙🏾 (@Tyx410_LS) January 18, 2022

Rumors about a potential parting ways with Vogel heated up after the Lakers’ 37-point loss to the Denver Nuggets earlier this week. Last night’s win over the Utah Jazz got them back on the right track — but there’s still quite a few question marks surrounding this team’s future.

