NBA World Reacts To Leaked Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Video

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, the basketball world learned that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation during practice.

Initially, Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed Green apologized for his behavior and that any punishment would be handled internally. It's not like that will happen anymore.

TMZ leaked a video showing the altercation and it's not a good look for Green. After a verbal altercation, Green got in Poole's face, which earned a shove from the younger player. Green then fired a punch, hitting Poole right on the jaw.

Take a look at the clip here:

The sports world flocked to social media to react to the leaked video.

"Warriors don’t practice today. Draymond Green is supposed to rejoin the team tomorrow at the facility, per Kerr. The video leak only adds to the building tension around the situation. This is a fierce swing. Everyone is fortunate Poole is fine," NBA reporter Anthony Slater said.

"Draymond heard Steve Kerr tell the story about Michael Jordan punching him in practice too many times and took the wrong lesson from it," joked another fan.

Will Green be suspended?