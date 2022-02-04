NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Bronny News

When LeBron James announced his decision to join the Lakers, the overwhelming consensus was that he would finish his NBA career in Los Angeles.

But according to recent reports from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron could be persuaded to leave the Lakers for one reason: a chance to team up with his son Bronny.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” Windhorst said. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this almost surreal possibility.

“All jokes aside, LeBron playing professional basketball with his son would be so legendary,” one fan wrote.

“LOL, this is an interesting way to improve your son’s draft position,” another added.

“He’ll be a #1 pick for this reason alone,” another said.

Steps for the Kings to win a championship: 1. Draft Bronny James

2. Have LeBron come to Sacramento to play with Bronny

3. Draw big free agents to sign (because they want to play with LeBron)

4. 2025 NBA Champs https://t.co/d36MIppoyA — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) February 4, 2022

Bronny, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. If he take a one-and-done college approach or a one-year overseas/G-League deal, he could be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.

LeBron’s current contract with the Lakers runs through the end of next season — lining up perfectly with Bronny’s post-high school decision.

James has made it very clear that he would love to take the NBA court with his son.

“That’s definitely one of my goals, but that’s a long-term goal,” he said in March of last year. “My son right now is in high school and enjoying what being a teenager is all about. But that would be pretty cool to go on my resume.”

Do you think LeBron will leave the Lakers?