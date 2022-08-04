NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Lakers News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James.

The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion about their future together. While the talks were productive, the two sides did not come to a new contract agreement.

From ESPN:

James and Paul met with Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka as well as new Lakers coach Darvin Ham in the war room at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo, California, on Thursday. It was the first day James was eligible to sign a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Lakers.

At least one Lakers fan thinks LeBron wants to see what the roster looks like before re-signing with the team.

"Wants to see how team looks before doing anything.. that is understandable," a fan said.

Most fans are under the assumption that LeBron will agree to a new deal that leaves him the option for the 2024-25 season so he can see if Bronny James is in the NBA.

"I mean, are there people who think he's not going to do a 1+1???" one fan said.

Will LeBron James re-up with the Lakers for the future?