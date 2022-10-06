NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas.

NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview.

LeBron — who has long expressed future team ownership aspirations — directly called on league commissioner Adam Silver to bring a new franchise to Las Vegas.

"I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing," he said with a smile. "... I want a team here Adam, thank you."

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these postgame comments from James.

"Vegas & Seattle needs NBA teams. Move Memphis & Pelicans out East," one fan wrote.

"Owner/Player LeBron coming soon," another said.

"We will finally get to settle the Jordan vs Lebron debate if this happens," another added.

This isn't the first time LeBron has expressed interest in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. He expressed the same sentiment during an episode of The Shop back in June.

When asked about a possible league expansion earlier this summer, Silver said there are no immediate plans to make that happen. He did however endorse Vegas and Seattle as possible locations if it were to happen sometime in the future.