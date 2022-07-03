NBA World Reacts To LeBron James 'Rooting Hard' News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

With things quickly going awry in Brooklyn, there's growing speculation that Kyrie Irving could reunite with LeBron James out West with the Lakers.

And according to longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, King James is "rooting hard" for the Lakers to add Kyrie this offseason.

If Kyrie were to be acquired by Los Angeles it would likely be by way of a Russell Westbrook-centered package.

The NBA world reacted to LeBron's reported rooting interest Sunday.

"I need to see Kyrie’s and Bron’s incoming and outgoing call log ASAP," one user cried.

"So tell him to just make the move," said Adam Kaufman.

"This gonna be everyday til it happens," laughed another fan.

"'Why would LeBron say this?'"

"Bron been rooting for Kyrie," another commented.

"In what world would Brooklyn accept a Kyrie/Westbrook + 1 first trade," a Bucks fan asked. "It ain’t happening keep dreaming."

How fast things change in the NBA.