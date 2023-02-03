NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Tweet After Kyrie Irving Trade Demand

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

By all accounts, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is interested in reuniting with former teammate LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. Based on LeBron's latest tweet, the feeling is mutual.

Taking to Twitter a short while ago, LeBron made a cryptic tweet with two emojis: The eyes looking emoji and the crown emoji.

LeBron's tweet is going viral with over 55,000 likes and 2.7 million views in less than half an hour. Twitter users wasted no time deciphering the message as LeBron's stamp of approval for Kyrie to join the Lakers.

Many are speculating that a move might already be in the works while others are starting to fantasize about what the Lakers might look like if they added Kyrie to their ranks:

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving famously knocked off the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title in 2016, but Kyrie left after losing to the Warriors the following year.

Since then LeBron has won another NBA title with the Lakers while Kyrie has made several All-Star games but has not returned to the Finals since then.

Kyrie is currently in his fourth season with the Brooklyn Nets and longtime friend Kevin Durant, but things have been dicey between Kyrie and the organization for years now.

Will LeBron and Kyrie reunite in Los Angeles, or will they have to wait until next season to try and play together again?