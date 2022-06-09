NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Vegas Speculation

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Over the past few months, there have been rumors of possible NBA expansion with Seattle and Las Vegas being named as the potential destinations.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made it very clear he's on board with expansion. In fact, he wants to help buy the team that eventually settles down in Las Vegas.

"I want a team in Vegas," James said during his latest appearance on The Shop.

Check it out.

It didn't take fans long to start reacting to the news. Some believe he's trying to buy a team so he can team up with his son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.

"LeBron so damn smart he’s going to buy the Las Vegas NBA team and him and Bronny are going to play there in 2024 it all makes sense now," one fan said.

"LeBron James has just publicly said he wants to own the NBA team coming to Las Vegas," another fan noted.

Other fans are hoping he chooses Seattle instead.

"Seattle would be a much better move. Force the league to expand, buy the Sonics, draft Bronny and Bryce, retire there and go down as the greatest Seattle sports figure ever for changing the entire city," the fan said.

Will LeBron buy an NBA team in Las Vegas? We'll find out in the coming years.