NBA World Reacts To LeBron, Kyrie Irving Report

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have reportedly started to mend their fractured relationship.

Following a tumultuous break-up after winning an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the duo is reportedly close to putting their issues behind them. In fact, a new report suggests they could team up in the near future.

"There are credible rumblings in circulation that Kyrie Irving has indeed had some recent contact with LeBron James, to presumably discuss a potential reunion in Los Angeles," NBA insider Marc Stein said.

With the latest rumors involving the two making the rounds, social media couldn't help but react. Several fans believe the duo should have never broken up in the first place.

"shoulda never been a split to begin with," one fan said.

"MY HEART IS BEATING MAD FAST," another fan said.

Other fans don't want to see LeBron and Kyrie back together on the field unless it's in Cleveland.

"My heart cannot handle the sight of LeBron and Kyrie playing together anywhere other then Cleveland," the fan said.

Should LeBron and Kyrie play together again?