NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Goal For Younger Son

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers acknowledges the crowd during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made it clear he wants to play long enough to play alongside his son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, though, James hinted at sticking around even longer than that. Now his goal is to play alongside Bronny's younger brother, Bryce.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while," he said in the interview. "So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

While it won't come to fruition any time soon, fans are ready to see LeBron play alongside his sons.

"I don't know how to feel about all of the hype and expectation on LeBron's sons, but it feels like he's just a really proud dad trying to do right by them," reporter Kyle Tucker said. "And just be there, the way his wasn't. That positive outweighs almost any negative."

"You know how rare this is in sports? This would be really cool to see," another fan said.

Will LeBron be around the league long enough to play alongside his sons?