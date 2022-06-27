NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Rumored New Shoe

Another season, another LeBron signature Nike model.

As year 20 approaches, Lakers superstar LeBron James teased a colorway of the upcoming LeBron 20, his first low silhouette since the LeBron 16 in 2018.

Over the weekend, The Pettiest Laker Fan asked NBA Twitter how they felt about the shoe.

"Coppin first day," one user replied.

"Love," another said.

"The same way we feel about the other 19 LeBron shoes," another user tweeted.

"These his best ever idc."

"One of the most beautiful LeBron’s I have [laid] my eyes on," another commented. "This colorway specifically, will be my next ball shoe."

"I don’t hoop but best believe I’d rock tf outta these."

"These hard nobody can tell me different!!"

"Best shoe yet," another said.

"LeBron is entering the Kobe-low era time to add a few more trophies."

No word on an official release date for the LeBron 20, but expect it to drop some time during Fall/Holiday 2022.