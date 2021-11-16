The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Luka Doncic Injury News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NBA superstar Luka Doncic limped off the court with an apparent ankle injury during the final minute of the Mavericks’ 111-101 win over the Nuggets on Monday night.

With an injury to one of the premier players in the league, the entire NBA world held its collective breath as it waited for an update on the severity of Luka’s injury.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN provided that update.

After some MRI testing revealed no significant damage to his left ankle, Luka’s injury has been deemed “not too serious.” He is expected to miss some time, but the Mavericks reportedly hope that it won’t be an extended stretch.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Luka Doncic has some history with ankle injuries in his young NBA career. In the 2019-20 season, the 22-year-old superstar missed a total of 11 games with right ankle sprains. He also played the final three games of the Mavericks’ 2020 playoff run with a sprained left ankle.

Dallas is off to a solid start this year with a 9-4 record. Unfortunately, this injury for Doncic comes at a difficult time.

The team is about to embark on a tough four-game away trip with back-to-back double-headers against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Luka is reportedly traveling with the Mavs on this away stint, but his timetable for return in still unknown.

Likely without its star player, Dallas will tipoff against the Suns tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET.

