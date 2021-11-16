NBA World Reacts To The Luka Doncic Injury News

NBA superstar Luka Doncic limped off the court with an apparent ankle injury during the final minute of the Mavericks’ 111-101 win over the Nuggets on Monday night.

With an injury to one of the premier players in the league, the entire NBA world held its collective breath as it waited for an update on the severity of Luka’s injury.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN provided that update.

After some MRI testing revealed no significant damage to his left ankle, Luka’s injury has been deemed “not too serious.” He is expected to miss some time, but the Mavericks reportedly hope that it won’t be an extended stretch.

Welp, tech issues prevented that hit from happening. Update is Luka Doncic’s ankle injury is “not too serious,” per source. He’s likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch. https://t.co/BmFL6aihWS — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2021

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

The Mavs believe Luka Doncic’s ankle injury is, 'not too serious,' but he will miss a bit of time, per @espn_macmahon. Here's where Luka Doncic suffered the ankle injury vs. the Nuggets:pic.twitter.com/CDn4ffY2ow — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2021

Good to know that there are no serious injuries on Luka Doncic 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e8CnsLNGmx — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) November 16, 2021

Timing of Luka Doncic’s injury is particularly tough for two reasons: 1) Mavs left today for a challenging four-game trip (two vs. Suns, two vs. Clippers); 2) the Luka/Kristaps Porzingis duo had really started clicking. Doncic had 11 assists to Porzingis in last two games. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2021

Rip. Shades of 2019-20. Just when Luka and KP are starting to develop some chemistry, Luka sprains his ankle https://t.co/vJBrGa3Fkj — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) November 16, 2021

Adding to Tim’s report, Luka is on the Mavs’ plane to Phoenix now and will be with the team through the four-game road trip, even if not playing. https://t.co/SLOlpktmbF — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) November 16, 2021

Clippers play Dallas this Sunday and next Tuesday. Teams are separated by half a game in the standings. https://t.co/vVlDsN0eq6 — Courtside Clippers (@Courtside_Clips) November 16, 2021

Luka Doncic has some history with ankle injuries in his young NBA career. In the 2019-20 season, the 22-year-old superstar missed a total of 11 games with right ankle sprains. He also played the final three games of the Mavericks’ 2020 playoff run with a sprained left ankle.

Dallas is off to a solid start this year with a 9-4 record. Unfortunately, this injury for Doncic comes at a difficult time.

The team is about to embark on a tough four-game away trip with back-to-back double-headers against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. Luka is reportedly traveling with the Mavs on this away stint, but his timetable for return in still unknown.

Likely without its star player, Dallas will tipoff against the Suns tomorrow night at 10 p.m. ET.