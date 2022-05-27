NBA World Reacts To Luka Doncic's Awful Performance vs. Warriors In Game 5

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks are facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors tonight.

While everyone might have expected Mavericks star Luka Doncic to save his best game for tonight, he hasn't lived up to that expectation. Doncic has just six points at halftime as Dallas trails 69-52.

It's been a brutal shooting performance for Doncic, who missed all four of his three-point attempts and made just two baskets. The NBA world has been very disappointed with his performance thus far.

"This might be the worst half of basketball I've ever seen Doncic play," Mavericks reporter Chuck Cooperstein said.

"Doncic is 2 for 12 ... and is -14," NBA reporter Tim Kawakami said.

"2-for-12, 3 turnovers. Warriors' physicality and Doncic being upset about non-calls definitely haven't helped," said a third reporter.

Without Doncic playing his best basketball, the Mavericks won't be much of a match for the Warriors - at least not tonight.

Can he turn things around and lead Dallas to an epic second-half comeback?