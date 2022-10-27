NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission.

Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season.

“I’m agonizing over the @Lakers play, the lack of shooting, and the 0-4 record,” Johnson tweeted. “If my Lakers don’t start shooting better, this could be a longgg season for us Laker fans.”

Fans think it's time for the Lakers to make a few moves to ensure the team's success.

"I agree Magic, we should go out & trade for a big man like Brook Lopez or Zubac to soften the load for AD!" one fan said.

Others think there's just something wrong with the Lakers organization.

"I see why you quit as president. Something is off with the decision making process. Doesn’t seem to be one clear vision for the team. Just my take on it," the fan said.

The Lakers will hope to earn their first victory on Friday night with a contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves.