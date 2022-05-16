NBA World Reacts To Mark Cuban's Viral Tweet Monday

DALLAS, TEXAS - DECEMBER 10: Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban at American Airlines Center on December 10, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks are back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in a decade. And you'd better believe he's pump for it.

On Monday, Cuban decided to have a little fun at expense of a celebrity who recently dissed Mavs star Luka Doncic. Last week rapper Lil' Wayne dissed Luka in a tweet.

Earlier today, Cuban took to Twitter and showed a shot of the rapper sitting in the front row faced in the direction of a player's butt. He then paid "homage" to Lil Wayne by quoting a line from one of songs:

"It’s a s-t show, put you front row," Cuban tweeted.

As you can imagine, NBA fans absolutely loved seeing Cuban roast Lil Wayne like that. Fans are swarming to Twitter to applaud Cuban and the entire NBA playoffs for being so entertaining.

The 2021-22 season has been a magical one for the Dallas Mavericks. They overcame some offseason drama to go 52-30 in the regular season under Jason Kidd - who also played for them in their NBA title win in 2011.

Now they're set to battle the Golden State Warriors for a chance to return to the Finals.

The 2022 NBA playoffs have been a fun ride thus far. And it looks like Mark Cuban is going to be here to make sure it finishes up with just as much fun.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals will be this Wednesday.