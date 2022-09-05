NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Trash Talk Story

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

Michael Jordan definitely knows how to talk trash.

Jordan is considered to be arguably the greatest player in NBA history and didn't hesitate in talking down to J.R. Smith during a golf match.

"You had a good career. It wasn't a great one," Jordan said.

Smith played in the NBA from 2004-19 before announcing his retirement. During that time, he averaged 12 points and three rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the floor.

NBA fans agree with Jordan's take on Smith.

Smith won two NBA titles during his career and also made close to $100 million in NBA money.

That definitely qualifies as a good career, but nothing more than that.