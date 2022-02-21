The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Michael Jordan made it just in time!

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game.

It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in any of the pregame photo festivities. However, the league saved the best for last, introducing Jordan as the final member of the 75th anniversary team on Sunday night.

Jordan put his private jet to use, getting from Daytona, Florida to Cleveland, Ohio just in time.

That was pretty cool.

There were some notable absences at the ceremony on Sunday night, but it’s awesome that M.J. was able to make it in time.

