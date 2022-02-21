NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Appearance Tonight

Michael Jordan made it just in time!

Despite being spotted at the Daytona 500 on Sunday evening, the legendary NBA star was able to make it to Cleveland, Ohio in time for the league’s 75th anniversary team special at the All-Star Game.

It looked like Jordan wasn’t going to make it, as he wasn’t seen in any of the pregame photo festivities. However, the league saved the best for last, introducing Jordan as the final member of the 75th anniversary team on Sunday night.

Jordan put his private jet to use, getting from Daytona, Florida to Cleveland, Ohio just in time.

The GOAT is in the building for #NBA75 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1xuUJ4FPSq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

That was pretty cool.

MICHAEL JORDAN IN THE HOUSE, THE FINAL AND GREATEST OF THE TOP 75 INTRODUCED … LOOKING LIKE HE COULD STILL PLAY, OWNING THE MOMENT, THE LEGEND OF LEGENDS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 21, 2022

“Y’all thought I wasn’t going to be here.” pic.twitter.com/M8PGsMQ7Bw — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 21, 2022

Of course, Michael Jordan is introduced last among the NBA’s Top 75 players of all time who made it to All-Star Weekend in Chicago. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 21, 2022

Michael Jordan pulling up to the halftime ceremony pic.twitter.com/IWxBmclsP4 — Overtime (@overtime) February 21, 2022

Michael Jordan on Sunday morning:

rooting for his NASCAR team in Daytona Michael Jordan on Sunday night:

at the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland Just an average day for the GOAT pic.twitter.com/u9JVlwEmtQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 21, 2022

It’s different when they announce Michael Jordan ain’t it? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 21, 2022

Never thought I'd see the night that LeBron James got upstaged in Cleveland by Michael Jordan. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 21, 2022

The GOAT Michael Jordan just challenged Magic to a 1v1 👀 pic.twitter.com/WJS97vrmEz — CarlosStory (@CarlosxcStory) February 21, 2022

none of you are going to understand this tweet but if Brad Keselowski would have gotten to Bubba’s bumper instead of pulling out of formation in turn 4 there is no way Jordan would have showed. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 21, 2022

There were some notable absences at the ceremony on Sunday night, but it’s awesome that M.J. was able to make it in time.