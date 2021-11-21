NBA World Reacts To Michelle Beadle’s Honest Admission

Michelle Beadle was among the many sports media figures who criticized LeBron James for his “The Decision” move back in 2010.

LeBron James announced he was leaving Cleveland for Miami in a special on ESPN, dubbed “The Decision.”

Apparently, Beadle was so critical of LeBron that the legendary NBA player attempted to get her fired from ESPN.

Seriously.

“He tried,” Beadle said on her new podcast. “He did try to do that. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m honored that I’m even on your mind. Thank you very much. That’s a weird place for me to be.’”

Beadle says it’s become personal with LeBron as a result.

“My stuff with him started off not personal. I made fun of ‘The Decision’ like 400,000 other talking heads did at the time. I think for some reason that was it. It wasn’t personal to begin, but now it will always be personal.”

Michelle Beadle says LeBron James tried to get her fired from ESPN: pic.twitter.com/MtzGBr5P5u — The IC Workstation (@ClippelBoardy) November 19, 2021

The NBA world is unsurprisingly intrigued.

“So he never tried to get Skip Bayless fired but you huh lol,” one fan tweeted.

“LeBron James might be the pettiest person on the planet,” BroBible wrote.

“That’s because Michelle Beadle correctly believes that LeBron isn’t the GOAT and that Jordan was better. She watched Jordan’s entire prime like I did,” another fan suggested.

Regardless, Beadle did not get fired by ESPN, though she did end up leaving the network – multiple times, in fact.

Now, she’s back in the sports media world, hosting a podcast for The Athletic.