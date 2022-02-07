NBA World Reacts To Monday James Harden Trade Rumor

When there’s smoke there’s usually fire. Well, there’s plenty of smoke today regarding a potential James Harden trade.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly open to trading Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package involving Ben Simmons and Seth Curry.

Harden reportedly wants out of Brooklyn. He’s grown frustrated with how things have panned out with the Nets. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have both had extended absences for various reasons, and Harden’s had to carry the load in their absences. Now, he’s reportedly open to a trade.

The Nets have denied having any interest in potentially trading Harden. But it sounds like they’re open to the idea if Simmons and Curry are involved.

The Brooklyn Nets are open to a Ben Simmons and Seth Curry package in a James Harden trade, per @BillSimmons (Via the Bill Simmons Podcast | h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/mimwpP6YXK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2022

This would be a massive steal for the Sixers and one they shouldn’t even hesitate in trying to make happen.