NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer.

According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.

Monday morning, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks have emerged as a possible landing spot for Simmons.

Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/EJBvA7v8Pn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 13, 2021

The Knicks are one of several teams that have shown interest in Simmons, according to the latest report.

A fresh set of teams interested in trading for Ben Simmons, according to @ShamsCharania: • Knicks

• Lakers

• Timberwolves

• Trail Blazers

• Kings

• Pacers

• Cavs pic.twitter.com/PJreoRTwOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2021

According to The Athletic, the 76ers are asking for an All-Star player back for Simmons, or a serious amount of NBA Draft assets.

Simmons has played pretty well at Madison Square Garden over the years. He and the 76ers have dominated the Knicks since he came into the league.

Perhaps New York is the ideal landing spot for the former LSU Tigers star.

Ben Simmons loves to play the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/08bdHvXcaQ — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) December 13, 2021

Where do you want to see Simmons playing?