NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

A closeup of Ben Simmons.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 17: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the action against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer.

According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.

Monday morning, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks have emerged as a possible landing spot for Simmons.

The Knicks are one of several teams that have shown interest in Simmons, according to the latest report.

According to The Athletic, the 76ers are asking for an All-Star player back for Simmons, or a serious amount of NBA Draft assets.

Simmons has played pretty well at Madison Square Garden over the years. He and the 76ers have dominated the Knicks since he came into the league.

Perhaps New York is the ideal landing spot for the former LSU Tigers star.

Where do you want to see Simmons playing?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.